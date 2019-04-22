  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Jim Lyons, Tewksbury News


TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police in Tewksbury engaged in a slow-speed pursuit this weekend, chasing after a pair of unusual suspects: two dogs trotting down Main Street side by side.

Jim Lyons, chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, captured video Sunday of the dogs that were seemingly joined at the hip.

“Two friends out for an Easter stroll,” he tweeted.

The video shows a police cruiser slowly trailing the loose dogs. Police told The Boston Globe they followed the dogs for about a half mile before they ran into a swampy area.

Police follow two dogs running down Main Street in Tewksbury (Image credit: Jim Lyons)

Lyons said the dogs have since been reunited with their owner.

