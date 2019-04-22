  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Misdiagnosis, Multiple Sclerosis


BOSTON (CBS) — Some sobering news for people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: researchers at Cedars Sinai, UCLA, and the University of Vermont found that nearly one-in-five people diagnosed with MS do not actually have it.

Diagnosing MS can be challenging because the symptoms and even the finding on MRI can mimic other conditions.

After studying 241 cases, researchers found that almost 18 percent of people referred to two Los Angeles MS centers didn’t actually meet the criteria for MS and in fact, had something else…most commonly migraine but also spine problems or nerve damage.

Wrongly diagnosed patients spent an average of four years being treated for MS which means they could have suffered side effects from unnecessary medications and a delay in treatment for their actual condition.

Researchers hope that new biomarkers and improved imaging will help prevent misdiagnosis in the future.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s