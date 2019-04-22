  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Uber is stepping up efforts to fight proposed changes at Logan Airport.

According to the Boston Globe, the ride-hailing company will email customers Monday asking them to sign an online petition against the new plan from Massport.

Under the proposal, companies like Uber and Lyft would no longer be allowed to drop off or pick up passengers at each terminal.

Instead, a designated area would be set up in the central garage where passengers could check their bags, but they would still have to walk to their terminals.

Massport, which is expected to vote on the plan this week, says it will help reduce congestion.

