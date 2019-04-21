TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A dog is recovering Sunday after he was bitten by a coyote in Topsfield, the family says.

Justin Dube brought his 60-pound husky/shepherd mix Levi to his parents’ home Saturday. While in the yard with the family, Levi must have noticed the coyote hiding under the shed, Dube says.

“My dog was in the yard and all of a sudden he alerted and ran underneath the shed and started getting in with this coyote that was under there. And the coyote attacked him and bit him and we had to try and flush him out of there, so to speak. We had to get the kids in the house,” Dube explained.

The coyote bit Levi’s neck and ran off. None of the adults or kids who were also in the yard were hurt.

“I was terrified,” says Diana Harlow. “I was absolutely terrified, my heart was racing. I’ve grown up having dogs and its one of my worst fears losing one, if they run off let alone losing one and hearing an animal chasing after them.”

They say the coyote made multiple attempts to return to the yard.

Still, Levi is lucky. “It could have been a lot worse. He didn’t need stitches or anything,” says Dube.

“We want people to be aware of this because small kids or small dogs — I mean this was a 60-pound dog and this coyote had no problem trying to work against him.”

Dube also called animal control to alert them of the coyote but the animal is still on the run.