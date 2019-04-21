TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A dog is recovering Sunday after he was bitten by a coyote in Topsfield, the family says.
Justin Dube brought his 60-pound husky/shepherd mix Levi to his parents’ home Saturday. While in the yard with the family, Levi must have noticed the coyote hiding under the shed, Dube says.
“My dog was in the yard and all of a sudden he alerted and ran underneath the shed and started getting in with this coyote that was under there. And the coyote attacked him and bit him and we had to try and flush him out of there, so to speak. We had to get the kids in the house,” Dube explained.
The coyote bit Levi’s neck and ran off. None of the adults or kids who were also in the yard were hurt.
“I was terrified,” says Diana Harlow. “I was absolutely terrified, my heart was racing. I’ve grown up having dogs and its one of my worst fears losing one, if they run off let alone losing one and hearing an animal chasing after them.”
They say the coyote made multiple attempts to return to the yard.
Still, Levi is lucky. “It could have been a lot worse. He didn’t need stitches or anything,” says Dube.
“We want people to be aware of this because small kids or small dogs — I mean this was a 60-pound dog and this coyote had no problem trying to work against him.”
Dube also called animal control to alert them of the coyote but the animal is still on the run.
The coyote was defending his life as the dog charged into the shed. I feel sorry for this poor sweet puppy who was attacked, but both animals were acting on instinct.
Urban coyotes are becoming increasingly aggressive and dangerous, there are daily national news reports of dog and cat kills and humans being attacked. Coyotes have no business in urban areas-and there were children nearby!. An elderly woman in NC was attacked and killed this month by a pack of coyotes. Coexistence does not work and these carnivores must be removed. The USDA will send in federal trappers to remove coyotes and keep them removed. We should not be prisoners on our own homes and spending thousands on fencing which does not work, meanwhile, the local wildlife and town officials sit on their hands doing nothing while out pets are killed. They MUST do their jobs and protect public safety! Officials often use delaying tactics, such as sending residents on wild goose chases counting coyotes, or building fences, trimming vegetations, hazing, picking up food items, sponsoring bleeding heart coyote hugging lectures, but these are just a tactic by city officials to avoid dealing with the situation. A city official that puts coyote welfare ahead of human welfare needs to be removed from office immediately as he is a danger to pets, children and adults. We are paying their salaries and they are supposed to protect us, not kill our pets.