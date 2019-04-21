RICHMOND, N.H. (CBS/AP) — The Department of Defense says a member of the United States Air Force from New Hampshire has died in a non-combat-related incident.
The death of 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Albert J. Miller of Richmond, New Hampshire, at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was announced Saturday.
The incident that led to Miller’s death Friday is under investigation.
Miller was assigned to the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. He was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Miller was a crew-chief for a C-17 Globemaster transport plane.
His remains arrived at Drover Air Force Base in Delaware early Sunday.
