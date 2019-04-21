SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire driver’s dashboard camera was recording when a car headed north on Interstate 93 rolled over and came crashing in front of him on the southbound side of the road.
It happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. on I-93 in Salem, N.H. near Exit 2.
New Hampshire State Police said a 51-year-old Woburn man was driving a 2003 Infiniti when he lost control. He hit two cars on the northbound side of the road and rolled onto I-93 South.
That’s where Scott Ashley was driving. His dashboard camera recorded the rollover, though his car was not hit.
The Woburn man was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen with minor injuries. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police. Ashley said police are working to determine if reckless driving contributed to the crash.