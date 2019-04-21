Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are moving on in the NBA Playoffs.
The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers with a 110-106 victory in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon, advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight year under Brad Stevens.
Boston will now face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons series. Milwaukee, the top-seed in the Eastern Conference, owns a 3-0 lead over the Pistons with Game 4 set for Monday night in Detroit.