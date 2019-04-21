Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thirteen students were hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight from Miami to Boston on Sunday.
American Airlines Flight 1201 made its schedule arrival at Logan Airport before 10 a.m.
The students, who were part of a group of about 40 people, were on a connecting flight when they became ill.
Victims were complaining of stomach virus symptoms. No other passengers or crew reported symptoms.
The ill students were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Emergency personnel have since cleared the airplane.