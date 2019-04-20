  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Boston Stabbing

BOSTON (AP) — Police say two people were stabbed in downtown Boston.

Police say the double stabbing happened early Saturday in the Downtown Crossing area and one person was critically injured.

Both were taken to local hospitals. Their names were not publicly released.

Officials worked to process and clean the scene of a stabbing overnight in Boston (WBZ-TV)

Police responded to a report that one person was stabbed, then found a second person with stab wounds when they arrived.

The incident is under investigation.

No arrests were immediately made.

