  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPGA Tour Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Legal Marijuana, recreational pot shops

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are calling on recreational marijuana users who plan to celebrate “420” to do so responsibly.

April 20 has for decades been recognized by pot enthusiasts as a counter-culture holiday of sorts, but the legalization in several states has brought 420 more into the mainstream lately. While there are no known plans for large-scale celebrations in Massachusetts on Saturday, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission notes it’ll be the first occasion since licensed marijuana retail stores opened.

The commission, law enforcement officials and cannabis business organizations are reminding consumers — and pot shops — to know the law and act accordingly.

Those laws prohibit driving under the influence of marijuana, using the drug in public places or selling it to minors.

Lawmakers in Rhode Island and Connecticut are currently considering whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s