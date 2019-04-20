  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPGA Tour Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, MBTA, South Station, woman struck by train


BOSTON (CBS) — A woman who ended up under a train at South Station was rescued by a technical team midday Saturday. According to the Boston Fire Department, her injuries are non-life threatening.

Around 12:15 p.m., the MBTA alerted travelers that shuttle buses would be replaced Red Line service from JFK/UMass to Park Street “due to person struck by train at South Station.”

First responders rushed to South Station to extricate a woman from underneath a train Saturday (Photo Courtesy: Boston Fire Department)

The fire department said rescue crews were able to “crawl under the train and extricate the woman.”

It is unclear how the women ended up on the tracks.

Regularly scheduled service has since resumed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s