BOSTON (CBS) — A woman who ended up under a train at South Station was rescued by a technical team midday Saturday. According to the Boston Fire Department, her injuries are non-life threatening.
Around 12:15 p.m., the MBTA alerted travelers that shuttle buses would be replaced Red Line service from JFK/UMass to Park Street “due to person struck by train at South Station.”
The fire department said rescue crews were able to “crawl under the train and extricate the woman.”
It is unclear how the women ended up on the tracks.
Regularly scheduled service has since resumed.