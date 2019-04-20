  • WBZ TV

ABINGTON (CBS) – A student is facing drug charges after police searched his vehicle Friday night and allegedly found THC-infused candy bars packaged for sale.

Abington police received a call about 11 p.m. Friday for youths “using drugs,” the caller said.

(Photo credit: Abington Police Department)

Police found three underage individuals in a car, which when searched, contained a backpack with THC-infused candy bars and pre-rolled marijuana blunts, bags of marijuana and about $5,000 in cash.

One suspect was arrested and held on cash bail. He faces several counts of possession with intent to distribute.

The suspect’s name was not released due to his age.

