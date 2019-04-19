



BOSTON (CBS) — Many are wondering what’s next for Dustin Pedroia, after the Red Sox second baseman was put back on the injured list Thursday with irritation in his surgically repaired left knee.

The knee has been bothering Pedroia since the 2017 season, and offseason knee surgery in 2018 limited him to just three games last year. Many worry that this could be the end for the 35-year-old.

Pedroia left Wednesday night’s loss to the Yankees in New York in the middle of the second inning, after he felt pain in the knee following a pop out. WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche reported Friday morning that Pedroia got his cleat caught during a swing and then felt a pop in his left knee.

At first, the Red Sox were worried that this could be something serious, and potentially lead to a lengthy stint on the IL. But after Pedroia was examined in New York on Thursday, it’s being deemed a “minor injury” and Pedroia thinks he’ll be OK.

The Red Sox believe they’ll get Pedroia back in the mix “sometime next month,” according to the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Eduardo Nunez took over for Pedroia after he left on Wednesday, and has played 11 games at second this season. The team called up reliever Marcus Walden to take Pedroia’s roster spot, but Pawtucket second baseman Tzu-Wei Lin is expected to be promoted to the Majors Friday ahead of Boston’s three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pedroia started the 2019 season on the injured list and was activated ahead of Boston’s home opener on April 9. He is just 2-for-20 at the plate with no extra-base hits and only one RBI in his six games for the Red Sox.