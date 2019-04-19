LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence home that was impacted by the Merrimack Valley Explosions was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
Columbia Gas says the home at 21 Brookfield Street has not had gas service since the explosions.
“This property has remained without gas service since September 2018,” Columbia Gas said. “Immediately upon reports of the fire, Columbia Gas sent a tech to the site to reconfirm there was no gas service to the home.”
Columbia Gas is monitoring the situation with the Lawrence Fire Department.
The home was vacant at the time of the fire. It is unclear how the fire started, but it spread rapidly.
“I don’t like to use the word ‘suspicious,'” said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief Bob Wilson. “It’s ironic that you save a home from a gas explosion but lose it to a fire.”
Wilson says wind was a challenge for firefighters.
In September, one person was killed when an over-pressurized gas line set off hundreds of explosions in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.