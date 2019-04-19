Comments
GLOUCESTER – The Essex District Attorney is investigating after two people were hit by dump truck on Washington Street in Gloucester on Thursday morning.
According to investigators, it appears the two victims suddenly entered the road in the path of the truck before they were struck.
One victim, a man, was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a woman, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Washington Street was closed for about three hours after the accident. It has since re-opened.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, remained at the scene.