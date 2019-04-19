BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is one of the greatest leaders on Earth, according to Fortune magazine.
The chief executive of the commonwealth lands at No. 20 on the list of “World’s Greatest Leaders.” The magazine says those who made the cut are “transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same.”
“Baker’s approval ratings routinely land near 70%, a remarkable feat for a Republican leading a famously liberal state. He’s earned that favor with a quiet bipartisanship that feels almost foreign these days,” Fortune writes. “A data-driven fixer—he previously led the turnaround of a health insurer—Baker has been effective in addressing the state’s opioid woes and issues with social services; he also signed a green energy bill last year.”
Massachusetts representatives Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan also make the list by virtue of being part of what Fortune calls “The Pink Wave,” referencing the newly elected women members of Congress.
Bill and Melinda Gates are No. 1 in the rankings.
Baker’s appearance on the list might not be the only surprise to some in Massachusetts. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who lost to Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, is three spots ahead of the governor at No. 17.