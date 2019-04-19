  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge News, Charles River


CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Nine members of the MIT rowing team were rescued from the Charles River by the Cambridge Fire Department Friday morning. A boat capsized around 7 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted.

Nine people wait to be rescued by the Cambridge Fire Department (WBZ-TV)

Initially, Mass. State Police said everyone was accounted for but a second 911 call reported there were nine people in the water. That’s when Cambridge Fire units responded and pulled everyone on to a rescue boat.

No injuries were reported.

The crew boat has since been uprighted. No word yet on what caused it to capsize.

Nine people were rescued after their boat capsized on the Charles River Friday (WBZ-TV)

“The conditions were more rough than we anticipated,” said one man who was rescued. “Accidents happen I think…It could have been worse but the emergency crew was super helpful. Nobody is hurt that we know of. So, all in all, I think it’s not a disaster by any means.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s