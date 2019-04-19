CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Nine members of the MIT rowing team were rescued from the Charles River by the Cambridge Fire Department Friday morning. A boat capsized around 7 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted.
Initially, Mass. State Police said everyone was accounted for but a second 911 call reported there were nine people in the water. That’s when Cambridge Fire units responded and pulled everyone on to a rescue boat.
No injuries were reported.
The crew boat has since been uprighted. No word yet on what caused it to capsize.
“The conditions were more rough than we anticipated,” said one man who was rescued. “Accidents happen I think…It could have been worse but the emergency crew was super helpful. Nobody is hurt that we know of. So, all in all, I think it’s not a disaster by any means.”