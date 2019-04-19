Sean Kuraly A Game-Time Decision, Could Provide Bruins' Fourth Line With Big Boost In Game 5The Bruins' fourth line may get a much-needed boost Friday night. Forward Sean Kuraly skated on Thursday afternoon and has been deemed a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When A Series Is Tied 2-2 In NHL Playoffs, Good Things Tend To Happen To The Game 5 WinnerThe Bruins pulled even with the Maple Leafs in their first-round playoff series Wednesday night in Toronto. They'll look to take control of the series Friday night in Boston.

Red Sox Place Pedroia On Injured List With Knee IrritationThe Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day injured list with left knee irritation.

Brandon Bolden Right Back At Home With The PatriotsAfter a year with the Miami Dolphins, Brandon Bolden is back with the New England Patriots. The special teamer couldn't contain his excitement when talking about the reunion at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Not Even Patriots Players Know Who Will Be Coaching Under Belichick In 2019Are you wondering who will be coaching under Bill Belichick this season? So are his Patriots players.