HOPKINTON – On Wednesday, 2-year-olds Jet and Jasmine pledged their love in a special wedding ceremony surrounded by friends.
Jet and Jasmine are dogs hoping to be adopted together, and, according to their rescue – Brown Dog Coalition – they’ve been devoted to each other since the beginning. In fact, the two howled any time they were separated.
“They exchanged bow-wows, licked faces, and shared their first romp around the yard as a married couple. Now honeymooning in Hopkinton, J+J are hoping to relocate somewhere permanent to start their next chapter of life,” Brown Dog Coalition announced on its Facebook page.
The 35-pound dogs were rescued from a shelter in Alabama and are available for adoption.
Their foster parent said, “Their bond is undeniable. They really do howl if they are separated. They are shy at first, but Jet warms up quickly with treats. Jasmine takes more time to come around. I think the only love they’ve ever known is from each other. Once you’ve won them over, they love getting attention and being scratched. They deserve adopters who will love and take care of them forever.”
To adopt Jet and Jasmine – or any of the coalition’s other dogs – visit www.browndogcoalition.com/adoption.