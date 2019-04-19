Filed Under:Boston News, Brockton News, Car Crash

BROCKTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman will face charges after she drove into a gas station convenience store in Brockton, police said. The crash occurred Thursday night on Belmont Street.

“The vehicle jumped a curb and drove through bushes and the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station before crashing into the convenience store,” said a statement from police.

Police said a woman suffered minor injuries after she lost control of her car and crashed into a Brockton gas station convenience store (Photo Via Brockton Fire Twitter)

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. She will be charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of property over $1,200, and a marked lanes violation.

A man and child who were both also in the car ran away before crews arrived, police said.

