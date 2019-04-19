Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman will face charges after she drove into a gas station convenience store in Brockton, police said. The crash occurred Thursday night on Belmont Street.
“The vehicle jumped a curb and drove through bushes and the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station before crashing into the convenience store,” said a statement from police.
The woman, who was not identified, was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. She will be charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of property over $1,200, and a marked lanes violation.
A man and child who were both also in the car ran away before crews arrived, police said.