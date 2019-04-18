ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A doctor at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford is under arrest, accused of sexual exploitation of a child.
Police say 37-year-old Sujan Kayastha exchanged sexually explicit messages and pictures with a 14-year-old Attleboro teen and then offered the child cash in exchange for sexual activity.
Kayastha allegedly also offered drugs and alcohol to the teenager and made arrangements to meet with the victim and take him to a hotel in Seekonk.
Police say that Kayastha made “admissions and incriminating facts” when interviewed.
Electronic devices were seized from Kayastha’s home. Police said they contain child pornography.
Kayastha is facing charges of possession of child pornography, electronic enticement of a child for prostitution and trafficking a person for sexual servitude.
In a statement, Southcoast Health said Kayastha has been relieved of his duties.
“We are disturbed to learn of the allegations and arrest of Dr. Sujan Kayastha. Dr. Kayastha has immediately been relieved of his duties pending review of this matter. We are unable to comment further at this time,” Southcoast Health said.