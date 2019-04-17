



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Stop & Shop strike is nearly a week old and it’s starting to have an impact.

The supermarket chain admits it has limited offerings at the 240 stores affected by the strike and its apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

Customers are torn about where to spend their money after 31,000 Stop & Shop union workers walked off the job last Thursday, April 11, demanding higher wages and better health and retirement benefits.

There have been more union workers picketing outside than actual customers at most locations.

“When you see all these people standing there (saying,) ‘Don’t shop, don’t shop,’ you have to feel bad for them, you really have to,” Harry Yessaian of Wakefield told WBZ-TV outside the store in Reading. He went to the nearby Market Basket instead.

Stop & Shop says their latest offer is above the industry standard as negotiations continue. Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan said in an email to customers earlier this week that most stores will remain open for 12 hours, seven days a week. However, he says bakery, customer service, deli, and seafood counters will not be open. There will also be a limited meat selection and its gas stations are closed.

The strikers will get some high-profile support Thursday afternoon when former Vice President Joe Biden will meet with them at the Stop & Shop in the South Bay Center in Dorchester.

A protest is also planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Stop & Shop headquarters in Quincy.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)