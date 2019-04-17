BOSTON (CBS) — The full 2019 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night, but some of the bigger matchups have already leaked. That includes a handful of games for the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, including their season opener.

The Pats will kick off their 2019 season — and raise their latest Super Bowl banner — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, according to The Boston Herald’s Evan Lazar.

The #Patriots will open the 2019 season on Sunday Night Football against the #Steelers, per source. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 17, 2019

Not a bad opponent for the Patriots to raise Banner No. 6 in front of, given their historic rivalry that isn’t much of a rivalry. The Patriots lost 17-10 in Pittsburgh last season, but won their previous five matchups. That included the 2015 season opener when the Patriots raised their Super Bowl XLIX banner.

Opening night is one of five primetime games that will reportedly be on New England’s 2019 schedule, according to The Athletic’s Nick Underhill:

New England has five primetime games:

– Sept 8 vs Pitt

-Oct 10 vs Giants (Thursday)

-Oct 21 at Jets (MNF)

-Nov. 3 at Baltimore

-Dec. 1 at Houston — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2019

We’ll have to wait until 8 p.m. tonight (or for more Twitter leaks) for the rest of the schedule, including intriguing games against the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.