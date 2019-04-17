BOSTON (CBS) — The 2019 New England Patriots schedule has been released. Officially.

It was one of the worst kept secrets on Wednesday, with leaks springing up all over Twitter throughout the day, but now the full slate for the defending Super Bowl champs has been officially announced by the NFL and the team:

Week 1: Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 2: Sept. 15, 1 p.m. @ Miami Dolphins*

Week 3: Sept. 22, 1 p.m. vs. New York Jets*

Week 4: Sept. 29, 1 p.m. @ Buffalo Bills*

Week 5: Oct. 6, 1 p.m. @ Washington Redskins*

Week 6: Oct. 10, 8:20 p.m. vs. New York Giants (Thursday Night Football)

Week 7: Oct. 21, 8:15 p.m. @ New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns*

Week 9: Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m. @ Philadelphia Eagles*

Week 12: Nov. 24, 4:25 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 13: Dec. 1, 8:20 p.m. @ Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14: Dec. 8, 4:25 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs*

Week 15: Dec. 15, 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals*

Week 16: Dec. 21 or Dec. 22, TBD vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: Dec. 29, 1 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins*

*On WBZ-TV

With that, here are some takeaways from the 2019 schedule:

– The Steelers get to watch the Patriots raise a Super Bowl banner for the second time in five years and third time overall. They were also at Gillette when the Patriots raised their Super Bowl banners in 2002 and 2015. The Patriots won both games.

The Patriots and Steelers are the only two NFL franchises with six Super Bowl wins.

– The Patriots get their Miami trip out of the way early with a Week 2 visit to South Beach, but that probably means it’s going to be a pretty humid one. The Pats have lost their last two visits to Miami, and five of their last six.

– The Pats don’t have to wait long to see the new-look Jets with Le’Veon Bell in the backfield, with their first meeting coming in Week 3 (part of a three-week stretch against divisional opponents). The two teams are done playing each other in the regular season before the halfway point, with a Week 7 clash in New York on Monday Night Football.

– New England has a stretch of three primetime games in 24 days in the first half of the season. Hopefully there’s some sort of coffee promotion going on throughout the year, because it will be needed.

– Fans will certainly have Week 8 circled on the calendar, with Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns coming to Gillette.

– The Patriots visit the Eagles for a Super Bowl XLII rematch in Week 11. We’ll see which team is having more fun at that point in the season.

– In Week 12, the Cowboys make their first visit to Foxboro since 2011.

– The Patriots don’t play a 2018 playoff team until Week 9, but that will kick off a stretch in which they’ll play five straight opponents who made it to the playoffs last year (with their bye mixed in). That run starts with a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Ravens in Baltimore, and concludes with an AFC title game rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette.

– For the third straight season, the Patriots close with back-to-back home games, welcoming in the Bills and Dolphins. Their second meeting with the Bills will either be on Saturday, December 21 or Sunday, December 22.

– As always, WBZ-TV is your official home for the New England Patriots. You can catch Patriots All Access every Friday night at 7 p.m., Patriots GameDay Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m., and Patriots 5th Quarter after every game!