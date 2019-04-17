



BOSTON (CBS) — Easter is just days away and a new survey says one holiday treat is way more popular than the rest.

RetailMeNot found 29 states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island voted Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs as their favorite Easter Candy.

Twelve states picked Cadbury Eggs, five chose chocolate bunnies and three voted for jelly beans. Just two picked Marshmallow Peeps as their favorite.

The survey also found that 85 percent of Americans plan to spend up to $50 on Easter candy this year.