Robert Kraft


WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS/AP) — A Florida man is claiming his constitutional rights were violated when his massage at a day spa was secretly recorded during an investigation that led to charges against dozens of men including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In the federal lawsuit recently filed by a man identified as “John Doe,” the man says police were “spying” on him while he was in a “state of undress” during a massage at Jupiter’s Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

The man isn’t among those charged with solicitation of prostitution in connection with the case. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation.

The lawsuit says the man “did not engage in any sexual or illegal activity.” The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of damages and names Jupiter police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

