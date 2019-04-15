



BOSTON (CBS) – Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia ran most of the Boston Marathon by herself Monday dominating the women’s race to win her first marathon.

Degefa, 28, pulled into the lead during mile four and never looked back, at one point opening up a three minute lead on the elite pack.

She finished in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds.

2017 Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya was about 50 seconds behind in second place.

Jordan Hasay was the top American, finishing third in 2:25;18.