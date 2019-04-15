BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of WBZ-TV runners have crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon!

Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher and reporter/anchor Katie Brace were among the thousands to run 26.2 miles on Marathon Monday.

Fisher ended with a time of 4:12:23. Brace, meanwhile, polished off the course with a time of 3:55:23.

The heat was the biggest challenge, Fisher said. But the crowds along the race course helped him push through.

“The crowd is always, it’s everything. I love that last mile,” Fisher said.

Brace said that last year presented a completely different set of challenges with frigid temperatures. This year, heat was an issue that she was able to overcome.

And in the spirit of friendly competition, Brace said she accomplished one major goal.

“As long as I beat Eric Fisher, that was my goal,” she joked.