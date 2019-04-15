BOSTON (CBS) — Marathon Monday is always a celebration in the city of Boston. This year, the party didn’t make its way into Fenway Park for the Red Sox.

Boston bats were held in check all morning and afternoon long, a collection of Boston pitchers struggled on the mound, and the Orioles earned themselves a series split with an 8-1 victory in the annual Patriots’ Day game at Fenway.

Chris Davis, after breaking his record hitless streak on Saturday, belted his first home run of the year for Baltimore, and Dwight Smith Jr. drove in four runs with a two-run homer and a two-run double. Dan Straily earned the win, allowing just one run in his five innings of work.

The Red Sox recorded just four hits — two from J.D. Martinez and one apiece from Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers — and their only run crossed the plate on a double play in the fifth inning. Hector Velazquez took the loss, allowing one run on two hits and four walks in his three innings of work. Marcus Walden allowed three runs in his two innings of work, while Heath Hembree and Tyler Thornburg allowed two runs apiece out of the bullpen.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 6-11 on the season. The Orioles improved to 7-10.

The Red Sox now head to the Bronx, where they’ll face the Yankees in a two-game set before heading to Tampa for a weekend series against the first-place Rays.