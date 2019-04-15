



BOSTON (CBS) – Manuela Schar of Switzerland dominated the women’s wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon Monday.

The 2017 champion won the 2019 title in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 19 seconds.

She was about five minutes ahead of her closest competitor when she finished.

“I felt so much better than last year,” she told WBZ-TV, referring to 2018 when she had to drop out of the race. “That never happened to me before. That was really an experience that’s still deep in me.”

Schar set the course record when she won in 2017.

“It feels so great to be back. I had my best experience here and my worst experience here, and I’m happy it was the way it was today,” she said.

Watch WBZ-TV’s David Wade talks to Schar