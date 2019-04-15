



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston will pause to mark the sixth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings as One Boston Day falls on Marathon Monday for the first time.

One Boston Day was created to honor the countless lives impacted by the deadly 2013 bombings that claimed the lives of Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell and Sean Collier.

Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.

At 2:49 p.m., the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment when the first bomb exploded on Boylston Street. An announcement will also be made near the finish line.

People are encouraged to pledge and share acts of kindness using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.