AUGUSTA, Georgia (CBS) – Tiger Woods is back atop the golf world.

For the first time since 2008, Woods won a major championship. And he did so during the sport’s signature event, winning The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Woods shot 2-under par on Sunday, carding a 70 for the day. He ended the tournament at 13-under par and finished one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka.

Woods seized control, taking a two-stroke lead on the 16th hole thanks to a perfectly placed drive and birdie putt, and held off the field to earn the green jacket.

The 2008 U.S. Open was the last time Woods won a major.

Tee times for The Masters were moved up to the morning with heavy rain expected in the afternoon.