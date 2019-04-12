BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton couple was on their way to get married when they arrested on drug charges Wednesday. Daniel Zapata de los Santos and Angelixs Martinez-Zayas, 20, are accused of selling drugs out of their Belmont Street apartment.

“Police searched an apartment on the third floor and confiscated 105 grams of Fentanyl and more than 50 grams of crack cocaine from a bathroom shelf. They also seized a digital scale, and an ID for Daniel Zapata de los Santos,” said police.

They also believe Zapata de los Santos forged a driver’s license from Puerto Rico.

Police said, “Shortly after 11:00 a.m. we arrested Zapata de los Santos along with his girlfriend during a motor vehicle stop at Warren Avenue and Hervey Streets. It was at that time that police notified them of the search warrant, and they’re impending arrest on drug charges.”

Both were charged with five counts of distribution of a Class A drug, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Zapata de los Santos also faces charges related to his driver’s license: two counts of forging an RMV document, possession of a false/stolen RMV document, and identity fraud.

Additionally, Martinez-Zayas was charged with reckless endangerment of a child.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.