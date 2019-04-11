BOSTON (CBS) – The man who has been accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in January will be held without bail after a dangerous hearing.

Victor Pena, 38, of Charlestown, pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of rape.

Police said the woman went missing after leaving Hennessy’s bar near Quincy Market around 11 p.m. on Jan. 19. Pena was seen on surveillance images from Congress Street with his arm around her a short time later. On Jan. 22, she was found alive in Pena’s Charlestown apartment.

Pena was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation in January. He was judged competent to stand trial.

Pena will be back in court May 9 to schedule his trial.