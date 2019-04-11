



MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (CBS) – A Lynnfield firefighter was arrested after police say he walked into a Rhode Island 7-Eleven completely naked, walked up to the counter and purchased a soda. The man allegedly told police he did so on a dare because he had told his girlfriend it was legal in the state.

A 7-Eleven employee on Aquidneck Ave. in Middletown, R.I. called 911 on April 3 around 3 p.m. She told responding police the man drove off in a black Mercedes-Benz with Massachusetts plates.

An officer stopped the car, which was being driven by 60-year-old John Walsh, who is a Lynnfield firefighter according to the Lynn Daily Item. Walsh and the passenger, identified as his girlfriend, were both fully clothed at the time of the traffic stop.

According to a police report, when the officer asked what had happened at 7-Eleven, the woman responded “she ‘dared’ him to walk into the store naked because Walsh told her it was ‘legal’ in Rhode Island.”

Walsh was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The woman told police she was “shaken up” after Walsh walked up to the counter while nude and bought a Coca-Cola “with a smile on his face.”

There were two customers in the store several feet away from Walsh at the time of the incident.

The Lynnfield Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.