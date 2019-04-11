Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch


BOSTON (CBS) — Service with a smile, that’s what many businesses expect of their employees, but a new study finds that workers who force a smile at work may drink more heavily after hours.

Researchers at Penn State and the University of Buffalo studied the drinking habits of more than 1,500 people who work with the public such as food service workers, nurses and teachers.

They found that the more employees had to fake or exaggerate happy emotions by, say, smiling all the time, or suppress negative ones, by rolling one’s eyes, for example, the less likely they could control their alcohol intake after work.

They say employers may want to allow their workers to have a little more autonomy at work.

