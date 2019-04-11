BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve known for a while that the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers would clash in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Now we know when that series will get underway.

The NBA announced their full postseason schedule overnight, shortly after the regular season came to an end for all 30 teams. The Celtics and Pacers will tip off their playoff series on Sunday in Boston:

Game 1: Pacers at Celtics: Sunday 4/14 1 p.m.

Game 2: Pacers at Celtics: Wednesday 4/17 7 p.m.

Game 3: Celtics at Pacers: Friday 4/19 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Celtics at Pacers: Sunday 4/21 1 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) Pacers at Celtics: Wednesday 4/24 Time TBA

Game 6 (if necessary) Celtics at Pacers: Friday 4/26

Game 7 (if necessary) Pacers at Celtics: Sunday 4/28

The Celtics went 3-1 against Indiana during the regular season, taking each of their last three meetings. The Pacers won the first matchup, 102-101, in Indiana back on Nov. 3, as Victor Oladipo hit a three with 3.4 seconds remaining to life Indy to the victory. Oladipo had 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics blew a 101-97 lead with 37.2 seconds to go in regulation.

But that was the only time the Celtics had to deal with Oladipo this season, as the Pacers star was lost to a ruptured tendon in his right knee in late January. While Indiana is still a gritty defensive team, they are vastly undermanned without their MVP.

The Celtics easily won the second matchup of the season, 135-108 at TD Garden on Jan. 9. The Celtics had 68 points at halftime and Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown both finished the game with 22 points. The Celtics dished out 32 assists on 50 made baskets in the game.

Things were a lot closer when the two teams met again in Boston on March 29. The Celtics needed a last-second Kyrie Irving layup to claim a 114-112 victory, which let them overtake the Pacers in the standings for the four-seed. Irving finished with 30 points in the back-and-forth affair, while Al Horford chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Boston had a lot more breathing room in the final regular season matchup, and delivered the final nail in the coffin for Indy’s hopes at reclaiming the four-seed. They pulled away late for a 117-97 at Bankerslife Field House, as Gordon Hayward went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field (and three-for-three from the free throw line) and finished with 21 points.

Overall, the Celtics averaged 116.8 points in their four games against the Pacers, which was second in the league behind the 122 points the Warriors averaged in their two meetings with Indy. The C’s held the Pacers to 43.2 percent shooting in their four matchups, while hitting 50.8 percent of their own attempts.