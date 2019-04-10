



BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers at the University of Utah are using a novel way to improve mobility in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Those who live with the disease often develop muscle and movement problems and that can lead to falls and injuries. But researchers say a new virtual reality tool could improve balance.

They had 10 patients with Parkinson’s walk on a treadmill while stepping over virtual objects in front of them for 30 minutes three times a week. After six weeks, they had better balance and more confidence in avoiding obstacles in their path. The patients also said it was fun and didn’t feel like a chore.

Researchers hope exercises like this will help patients avoid falls and improve their quality of life.