Filed Under:Autism, Boston Higashi School, Duron Harmon, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Duron Harmon made a special visit to a school in Randolph Wednesday morning.

Harmon met with kids at the Boston Higashi School, which serves 160 children and young adults with autism.

Duron Harmon at even with students from Boston Higashi School in Randolph. (WBZ-TV)

The Super Bowl champion stopped by during a school assembly and helped students take part in some fitness activities. Many of the students are minimally verbal.

“It’s truly a blessing to be here to interact with these kids, see the smiles on their face, to be part of this community,” Harmon said.

Patriots safety Duron Harmon joins a Boston Higashi School student. (WBZ-TV)

Harmon has a nephew who is autistic and said it is important for him to raise awareness. When the NFL held its “Cleats for a Cause” initiative, Harmon used his footwear to support Autism Speaks.

