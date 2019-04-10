BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Duron Harmon made a special visit to a school in Randolph Wednesday morning.

Harmon met with kids at the Boston Higashi School, which serves 160 children and young adults with autism.

The Super Bowl champion stopped by during a school assembly and helped students take part in some fitness activities. Many of the students are minimally verbal.

“It’s truly a blessing to be here to interact with these kids, see the smiles on their face, to be part of this community,” Harmon said.

Harmon has a nephew who is autistic and said it is important for him to raise awareness. When the NFL held its “Cleats for a Cause” initiative, Harmon used his footwear to support Autism Speaks.