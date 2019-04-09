



BOSTON (CBS) – A bipartisan group of about 30 state legislators is asking the MBTA to hold off on fare hikes until work on the Tobin Bridge is completed in 2021.

Construction is expected to increase travel times for both drivers and those riding MBTA buses.

State legislators sent a letter requesting the rate delay to transit officials Tuesday.

“The inherently fair thing to do in this situation is to ask the MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board to suspend the fare increase until after the completion of the Tobin Bridge and Route 1 repair project,” said Sen. Bruce Tarr (R- Gloucester). “The extra burden on commuters in longer travel times and higher costs for public transportation puts residents North of Boston in a real dilemma.”

MassDOT is encouraging commuters to use public transportation options such as increased Blue Line service and the Newburyport-Rockport commuter rail line.

Two of three travel lanes on the Tobin Bridge will be open during daytime hours and one of the three travel lanes will be open during overnight hours.