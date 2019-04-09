BOSTON (CBS) — We are still waiting for the 2019 NFL schedule, but at least we now have the preseason slate to hold us over.

The NFL announced their 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday, and the New England Patriots will kick things off with two road games. The defending Super Bowl champs will open their preseason against Matt Patricia and his Lions in Detroit, and then take on Mike Vrabel and his Titans in Tennessee.

Given both head coaches have a good relationship with Bill Belichick, there’s a good chance the Patriots will be partaking in some joint practices with the Lions or Titans — or both.

After their two road games, the Pats will close out their preseason with home games against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. It will mark the 15th straight season and 29th time overall that the Patriots conclude their preseason with a matchup against the G-Men.

Dates and times of the four games will be mutually decided upon between the teams and will be announced at a later date. What we do know is that you can see all four games on WBZ-TV — your flagship home of the New England Patriots.