



HOLLISTON (CBS) – Police in Holliston report that a scammer is using the Martin Richard Foundation’s logo in a fraudulent appeal for money, just days before the Boston Marathon and the six-year anniversary of the bombings.

Multiple residents called police about the scam on Tuesday and one brought a copy of an email they received to the station.

“Where do we begin?” police wrote on Facebook. “This has scam written all over it.”

The email contains a large image of the logo for the foundation, established to promote community engagement and kindness after 8-year-old Martin was killed in the 2013 bombings near the finish line.

Police said that scammers will frequently use logos to convince people that they’re contributing to a legitimate cause. But in this particular letter there are very clear red flags, including references to a “Saddam Hussein of Iraq discovery fund” and poor grammar throughout the message.

The email also asks for personal information like social security and bank account numbers so they can transfer the non-existent funds.

“NEVER give out any of this information. We can’t stress this enough. Scammers just want to steal your money,” police warn.

Anyone who thinks they are being targeted by scammers should contact police.