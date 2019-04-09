BOSTON (CBS) — Manny Ramirez was once one of the most feared hitters in baseball, and with 555 career homers and two World Series rings, he has a resume worthy of the baseball Hall of Fame.

But he also has some PED suspensions under his belt, which is why Manny doesn’t have his plaque in Cooperstown yet. Ramirez is hoping that he someday receives that mid-summer phone call, but he isn’t sweating it if he doesn’t.

Sounds a lot like Manny being Manny.

“I think in life, everybody makes mistakes and nobody’s perfect,” Ramirez told reporters at Fenway Park after the Red Sox’ home opener festivities on Tuesday. “But I think that with time, if it’s God’s will, we’re gonna be there. If not, we’re happy that we got the opportunity to play the game we love.”

Ramirez was on hand at Fenway Park to watch his former team raise their latest championship banner and hand out their 2018 World Series rings. He was one of the many former Red Sox players to emerge from the Green Monster in left field, which used to be Manny’s old stomping grounds at Fenway.

“They’re messing up my place in there,” he joked with reporters.

Ramirez’s days as a slugger are now long gone, and he’s now a family man, raising his three young boys with his wife. While he always looked calm and cool at the plate in high-pressure situations, Manny admits that parenting is a whole different beast.

“I thought playing against the Yankees was tough. Raising boys, it’s something different,” he said with a hearty chuckle.