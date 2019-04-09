ANDOVER (CBS) – Peter Gori, a pastor from St. Augustine’s in Andover has been removed from active ministry over an allegation of abuse from the early 1990s.

The Archdiocese of Boston announced that Gori has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. The allegations involve a minor and took place about 28 years ago.

Gori previously served in the Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Boston. He was a canon lawyer.

“The Archdiocese immediately informed law enforcement as well as forwarded the matter to his religious provincial, the Augustinian Order of St. Thomas of Villanova,” the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement. “The Augustinian Province will be responsible for investigating the case involving Fr. Gori.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley encourages anyone in need of support to call (617) 746-5985.