NORWOOD (CBS) – Police arrested a Norwood man on 29 charges after they seized drugs, guns, ammo, and fireworks from his home. The amount of evidence was so vast that officers had to use a police wagon to transport it back to the station.

Norwood Police executed a search warrant on Geraldine Drive on Friday after investigating alleged illegal marijuana sales. As a result of the search, 29-year-old Andrew Origlio was arrested on a laundry list of charges.

Officers removed marijuana, THC edibles, THC oil, four handguns, an assault rifle, parts to build a machine gun, several calibers of ammo, a large supply of fireworks, and material to build homemade fireworks.

Possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs and drug violation in a school zone are among the 29 charges Origlio is facing.