  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Origlio, Norwood News, Norwood Police

NORWOOD (CBS) – Police arrested a Norwood man on 29 charges after they seized drugs, guns, ammo, and fireworks from his home. The amount of evidence was so vast that officers had to use a police wagon to transport it back to the station.

Guns seized during a Norwood drug bust. (Image Credit: Norwood Police)

Norwood Police executed a search warrant on Geraldine Drive on Friday after investigating alleged illegal marijuana sales. As a result of the search, 29-year-old Andrew Origlio was arrested on a laundry list of charges.

Andrew Origlio. (Image Credit: Norwood Police)

Officers removed marijuana, THC edibles, THC oil, four handguns, an assault rifle, parts to build a machine gun, several calibers of ammo, a large supply of fireworks, and material to build homemade fireworks.

Police seized guns and a large amount of drugs while arresting Andrew Origlio. (Image Credit: Norwood Police)

Possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs and drug violation in a school zone are among the 29 charges Origlio is facing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s