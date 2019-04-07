BOSTON (CBS) – Crime scene tape has been set up in an area where search parties were looking for missing Wentworth Institute of Technology student Maximillian Carbone.

Carbone, 19, has not been seen since he was leaving a party on Allegheny Street around 1 a.m. Boston Police issued a missing person alert Saturday night.

Search parties gathered Saturday morning, combing the streets to look for Carbone. Members of the Wentworth community and people from Carbone’s hometown of Nahant started going door-to-door handing out flyers with his picture.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, Boston Police marked off the area Alleghany Street and Terrace Street with crime scene tape. Police have not confirmed what prompted the area to be marked off.

Family and friends consoled each other at the scene.

No further details are currently available.