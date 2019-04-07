  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMTails of Valor
    12:30 PMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Maximillian Carbone, Wentworth Institute Of Technology

BOSTON (CBS) – Crime scene tape has been set up in an area where search parties were looking for missing Wentworth Institute of Technology student Maximillian Carbone.

Carbone, 19, has not been seen since he was leaving a party on Allegheny Street around 1 a.m. Boston Police issued a missing person alert Saturday night.

Maximillian Carbone (Photo Credit: Boston Police Department)

Search parties gathered Saturday morning, combing the streets to look for Carbone. Members of the Wentworth community and people from Carbone’s hometown of Nahant started going door-to-door handing out flyers with his picture.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, Boston Police marked off the area Alleghany Street and Terrace Street with crime scene tape. Police have not confirmed what prompted the area to be marked off.

Boston Police set up crime scene tape in the area where Maximillian Carbone went missing. (WBZ-TV)

Family and friends consoled each other at the scene.

No further details are currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s