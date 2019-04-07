



BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins defended her decision to form a Discharge Integrity Team to investigate a February officer-involved shooting, despite criticism from the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association.

Kasim Kahrim was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with police on February 22 in Roxbury. An officer was also shot in the incident.

Boston Police Patrolman legislative director Larry Calderone said in the organization’s newsletter that Rollins’ promise to work closely with police is “clearly suspect” after the District Attorney formed the investigative team.

“She would have investigators investigating the investigators while the investigation is going on. It’s like a Marx Brothers movie,” Calderone wrote.

Keller at Large, Part 2

Talking to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Rollins disagreed.

“The public doesn’t buy it that the police are going to investigate themselves, or that the DA’s office who walks into court every day with those police officers hand in hand to prosecute our cases is then going to take the hat off and say ‘You know what, no bias anymore. I’ll see you at that BBQ, we won’t talk about that shooting you did.’ No,” Rollins said.

Despite the difference in opinion, Rollins said she has a strong relationship with Boston Police.

“It’s going well, I promise you it is,” she said. “We are going to have a relationship where when I am going to do something, I am going to let them know before it happens. It’s not an asking for permission. But we operate together in this system.”