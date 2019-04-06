  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Officer Michael Chesna, Weymouth News


WEYMOUTH – Firefighters squared off against high-schoolers on the basketball court in Weymouth on Saturday.

(WBZ-TV)

It was to help their fellow first responders honor Sergeant Michael Chesna, a fallen Weymouth police officer.

Firefighters played the Weymouth High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams in a fundraiser to help cover expenses for the Weymouth Police Department to travel to Washington D.C.

They’ll be attending the National Peace Officers Memorial Service for officers killed in the line of duty for Chesna. Chesna was shot in July.

Officer Michael Chesna. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police Department)

“Awesome opportunity for everyone to come together and kind of stand here Weymouth strong and show everyone what that means, what law enforcement means to us here in town,” said Weymouth Basketball Coach Nathan Farrar.

The money will also be used for Chesna’s family to attend the same service.

