  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PM10 Years of March Madness Confidential
    1:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment
    1:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    2:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Governor Charlie Baker, opioid epidemic, safe injection sites

BOSTON (AP) — Activists are hoping to persuade Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and state lawmakers to allow drug users to shoot up at supervised injection sites in Massachusetts.

A rally Monday at the Statehouse is expected to include parents who have lost children to the opioid overdose epidemic.

A legislative commission in February recommended that lawmakers approve the creation of one or more supervised injection sites where individuals could inject drugs obtained elsewhere. Health care professionals would be on hand to prevent fatal overdoses.

Baker has brushed aside the idea, saying the proposal is illegal under federal law.

Protest organizers say Baker has to abandon what they describe as his “ideological opposition” to the sites and pursue legislation.

The U.S. currently has no publicly sanctioned safe injection facilities.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s