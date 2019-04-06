



AMHERST, N.H. (CBS) — The man arrested following a deadly head-on collision on Route 101 in Amherst, N.H. is a Londonderry police officer, the department confirmed to WBZ-TV.

Tyler Berry, 27, of Amherst was allegedly drunk driving when his GMC pick-up truck crossed the yellow line and hit a Hyundai Santa Fe around 11:30 p.m. Friday, N.H. State Police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was 21-year-old Sierra Croteau of Manchester. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Berry was rushed to Catholic Medical Center with serious injuries. At the hospital, he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

“At this time it appears that impairment was a factor in this crash, however all aspects remain under investigation,” said a statement from N.H. State Police.

Part of Route 101 was closed for five hours as the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit investigated.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Trooper Bryan Plamondon at 603-223-8677 or email him at Bryan.Plamondon@dos.nh.gov.

A statement from the Londonderry Police Department said in part, “First and foremost, we send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Sierra Croteau. It is our understanding that Tyler Berry has been arrested and charged in connection with this matter. As his employer, we will cooperate fully with the investigation and take appropriate action when more facts are known.”