BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for 19-year-old Maximillian Carbone, who was last seen after a party on Allegheny Street early Saturday morning.

Carbone is a sophomore at Wentworth University. He is 5’10” tall, 150 pounds and has thick, curly brown hair. He was wearing a green Heineken t-shirt, Patagonia sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Carbone was reported to have left a party by himself around 1 a.m. No one has been able to get in contact with him since.

Friends and family plan to organize a search party Sunday morning at Wentworth.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maximillian Carbone is urged to contact 911 or Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.